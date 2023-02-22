College Station And Bryan ISD School Boards Take Action On Future Facilities Needs

A common subject at Tuesday’s school board meetings in College Station and Bryan was future facilities needs.

In College Station ISD, the board is considering another bond issue. CSISD members heard an overview of the work done by a facilities consultant since last September.

Then the CSISD board agreed to form a committee that will recommend what voters will be asked in a future bond issue.

Consultant Melissa Fleming brought up that their work was part of a requirement the Texas Education Agency (TEA) began in November 2021.

The TEA requirement also involves the board committee, whose members are expected to be named in March.

Click HERE to be directed to seven reports compiled by the College Station ISD consultant.

In Bryan ISD, board members are still working on projects approved by voters in a $175 million dollar bond issue in November 2020.

The BISD board agreed on Tuesday to negotiate a contract with the architect that designed the original projects to do a facilities study where remaining work will take place.

The new assessment covers Bryan High, Stephen F. Austin and Davila Middle schools, BISD’s career and technical education (CTE) facilities, and Merrill Green Stadium.

Assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw said “it came to light that there some areas that we really needed a little bit more information on before we felt like we were ready to move forward”.

Beesaw said the original assessment of Bryan High “not really going to fix the real issues, and some of them would just create more issues”.

Superintendent Ginger Carrabine added that the new CTE assessment was sought by an advisory council that also represents community members, business and industry partners, Texas A&M, and Blinn.

Beesaw also answered a question from newly elected board member Leo Gonzalez about negotiating a competitive price for the assessment.

There were no presentation materials during the Bryan ISD board meeting and no additional information was posted on the BISD website.

Click below for comments from the February 21, 2023 College Station ISD and Bryan ISD school board meetings.

