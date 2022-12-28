College Station And Bryan ISD Annual Calendar Surveys Are Out

College Station and Bryan ISD’s websites includes surveys for choosing next year’s school calendars.

The deadline to vote for CSISD’s calendar is January 6 and the BISD deadline is January 8.

One of CSISD’s calendar options includes several half days for students to create teacher work time. CSISD’s secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson said that is for classroom related work, not for faculty meetings.

CSISD board member Geralyn Nolan is interested in the response to an option that offers more holidays and half days for students, but pushes the school year past Memorial Day.

BISD counseling services director Donna Willett described what she called an “innovative option” that includes a four day weekend around Labor Day and for the first time, one week off in mid-October. Willett said there were mixed opinions among extracurricular sponsors about the October break.

Willett also brought up an emphasis on the calendars helping recruit and retain teachers. And BISD administrators said they were working on as many child care options as possible.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the December 12, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments from the December 12, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting and the December 13, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.