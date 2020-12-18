College Station and Bryan City Councils Award More Pandemic Relief Assistance

Another $2 million dollars in pandemic grant money was awarded during last week’s Bryan and College Station city council meetings.

The Bryan council approved distributing $1.6 million to 14 organizations. Mayor Andrew Nelson and city manager Kean Register agreed the money should go to outside organizations instead of city departments.

The College Station city council approved a $400,000 dollar grant for a new Brazos Valley Food Bank program to deliver food twice a week to qualified recipients.

That was after College Station community services director Debbie Eller provided an update on what the city has done so far and is projecting to do in the future.

Since the council meeting, College Station economic development manager Aubrey Nettles has written a blog inviting small business applicants to apply for another $400,000 dollars of pandemic assistance.

