Coleman III, Malone Named to SEC Basketball Leadership Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball’s Henry Coleman III and Jada Malone were selected to represent the Aggies at the Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Leadership Council, the league announced Thursday.
The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.
The council will convene for its annual meeting at the SEC offices Sept. 16-17. Coleman III is on the leadership council for the second-consecutive season, while Malone is making her first appearance representing the Aggies.
SEC Basketball Leadership Council
Men’s Basketball
Adam Cottrell, Alabama
Cade Arbogast, Arkansas
Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn
Kowacie Reeves, Florida
Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia
Brennan Canada, Kentucky
Justice Hill, LSU
Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss
Isaac Stansbury, Mississippi State
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Chico Carter Jr., South Carolina
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M
Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt
Women’s Basketball
Megan Abrams, Alabama
Rylee Langerman, Arkansas
Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn
Zippy Broughton, Florida
Diamond Battles, Georgia
Nyah Leveretter, Kentucky
Emily Ward, LSU
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Aislynn Hayes, Mississippi State
Haley Troup, Missouri
Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina*
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Jada Malone, Texas A&M
Yaubryon Chambers, Vanderbilt
*Olivia Thompson will attend the meeting in place of Laeticia Amihere.