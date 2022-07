HUMBLE, TX – Humble Mayor Norman Funderburk has declared Wednesday, July 13, 2022 as “Kenyon Green Day”.

Green, a former standout at local Atascocita High School, was a three-year starter on the offensive line for Texas A&M, being named an AP first-team All-American in 2021.

He also became the 36th Aggie to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, getting selected 15th overall by the Houston Texans.