Councilman Dennis Maloney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the death of former mayor Ben White, upcoming council discussions, development in the Northgate district, his vision for Wolf Pen Creek, his desire for a future convention center, solid waste and electric generation, collaborating with Bryan, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Listen to “College Station Councilman Dennis Maloney on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.