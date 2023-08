Matthew Ellis, Senior Planner, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the University Drive and Texas Avenue, now known as Northeast Gateway, redevelopment area plan, what the next 10 years looks like, mobility, pedestrian improvements, mixed use structures, middle housing, an upcoming public meeting, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, August 4, 2023.

