Jennifer Cain, Capital Projects Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the progress of the new water tower near Rock Prairie Road, what her group is currently working on, what goes on behind the scenes of project planning, the timeline of the new fire station, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.