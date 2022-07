City of College Station public communications manager Colin Killian visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the busy council season, the city’s blog, next week’s council meeting agenda, water conservation, a new exhibit at the Lick Creek Nature Center, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, July 8, 2022.

