Councilman Dennis Maloney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about annexation, citizen reaction to the ROO, increasing flights in and out of Bryan/College Station, bringing in more amenities to College Station, the death of Flynn Adcock, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, January 21, 2022.

