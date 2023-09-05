City Of Bryan Wins A Federal Lawsuit Filed By A Former Municipal Court Presiding Judge

A former Bryan municipal court judge loses two attempts at a federal lawsuit against the city of Bryan.

Federal court documents say Albert Navarro denies statements from unidentified city officials that he was suspended two years ago because he was too lenient with convictions against minorities.

The federal judge who dismissed the lawsuit said those statements were made in private.

For Navarro to get a hearing to clear his name, the judge cited federal law that required those statements to be made in public.

The only public statement made by city officials according to the judge, was that Navarro was placed on paid administrative leave pending a review of an unidentified incident.

The judge says that was an accurate and nondefamatory description of Navarro’s employment status.

Navarro spent 12 years as municipal judge and seven as presiding judge at the time his appointment was not renewed by the council.

Navarro’s original lawsuit was dismissed in August 2022. His amended lawsuit was dismissed on August 30 and can not be filed again.

