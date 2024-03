Councilwoman Marca Ewers-Shurtleff visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about technology allowing her to stay connected, the new budget cycle, a future business center at Coulter Airfield, what she is hearing from her constituents, upcoming city events, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

