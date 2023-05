Councilman Kevin Boriskie visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his experience on the planning and zoning commission, what he looks at differently as a councilman, his thoughts on the current Texas legislature, College Station’s sewer line project, future development in Bryan, rental property integrity, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

