Bryan City Councilman Flynn Adcock visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his first year on city council, BTU and the benefits of having a city owned utility, District 4, upcoming 150th anniversary events, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Listen to “Bryan Councilman Flynn Adcock on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.