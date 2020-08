City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about a recent communication award, the proposed Innovation Towers project near Traditions golf course, the city budget, his opinion about whether college football should be played in the fall, the Gibbons Creek Power Plant, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.