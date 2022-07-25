City Of Bryan Issues Voluntary Water Conservation Notice

The city of Bryan Monday afternoon issued a voluntary water conservation notice.

Public works director Jayson Barfknecht told WTAW News that normal consumption this time of the year is between nine and ten million gallons a day. Consumption before implementing the stage one notice was 24 to 25 million gallons a day.

Another issue is the increase in leaking water lines. Barfknecht said what started last week is a stand by crew is now up to three repair crews.

Barfknecht stated in the city’s news release that “While the restrictions put in place at this stage are voluntary, if the community works together, implementing mandatory restrictions can be prevented”.

The stage one measure calls for city of Bryan water customers to do outdoor water after 8 p.m. and before 9 a.m. on the following designated days:

• For addresses ending in 0, 1, 2 and Commercial Meters: Designated watering days are Thursday and Sunday

• For addresses ending in 3,4,5 and Homeowners Associations: Designated watering days are Tuesday and Friday

• For addresses ending in 6,7,8 and 9: Designated watering days are Wednesday and Saturday

The time restrictions do not apply to the irrigation of commercial plant nurseries, irrigation using reclaimed water, new landscape installation during installation and the first 10 days, and the testing of new irrigation systems or existing irrigation systems being tested or under repair.

Click below for comments from Jayson Barfknecht, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Listen to “City of Bryan issues stage one water conservation notice” on Spreaker.