Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate

The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at the Hearne police department on an arrest warrant charging her with a felony violation of the civil rights of a person in custody.

Shannon, who started working for the sheriff’s office in April 2008, resigned November 11.

The sheriff’s investigation began after receiving information from someone with an inmate was making calls to them from an unauthorized phone.

The inmate, who will not be identified because they are a victim of a sex crime, has been offered victim services.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

On November 16, 2022, former detention officer Tammy Shannon was taken into custody for Violations of the Civil Rights of Person in Custody, a 3rd degree felony, as a result of her participation in an intimate relationship with a person in custody.

We received information from a citizen that an inmate was making calls to them from an unauthorized phone. A supervisor looked into the circumstances of this report and found information that indicated a policy violation may have occurred. An investigation was initiated.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office completed a criminal investigation and found evidence that Shannon was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a person in custody. That evidence was presented to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant for Shannon’s arrest was issued on November 15th. Shannon surrendered to the Hearne Police Department. There is no bond amount set at this time.

Shannon resigned from her position during the investigation on November 11th. Shannon had been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since April of 2008 and was the Food Service Manager for the Detention Center.

The inmate in this incident has been offered victim services. It is standard operating procedure to protect the names of victims involved in sex crimes. We will not be releasing the name of the victim.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has a Zero Tolerance Policy regarding sexual abuse and sexual harassment. We want to assure our community that we will investigate and pursue charges in these cases to the fullest extent of the law.

We would like to thank our community for contacting us to report the unusual circumstances that led to this investigation. We would like to remind our community – If you see something, hear something, say something.