Chiefs stymie Newton-less Pats; Rodgers leads Pack over Falcons

UNDATED (AP) _ The Kansas City Chiefs had to wait an extra day to face the New England Patriots, but it was worth it.

The Chiefs shut down a sputtering offense in a 26-10 win over the Patriots. New England had to play without former MVP quarterback Cam Newton, who was sidelined after contracting COVID-19. Brian Hoyer was ineffective for almost three full quarters before being replaced by Jarrett Stidham, who led a touchdown drive to put the Pats within 13-10.

New England also played without top running back Sony Michel due to a quad injury.

Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman grabbed short scoring passes from Patrick Mahomes Jr., who 236 yards passing in a somewhat shaky performance by his standards.

Tyrann Mathieu returned a late interception for the clinching touchdown as the Chiefs improved to 4-0 while dropping the Patriots to 2-2.Like the Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers are 4-0 following a 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Aaron Rodgers passed for 327 yards and tossed three of his four TD passes to Robert Tonyan. The Packers QB has thrown for 13 touchdowns without an interception this year.

The Packers have opened the season scoring 30 points in each of their first four games for the first time in team history.

Todd Gurley’s two touchdown runs couldn’t stop the Falcons from their first 0-4 start since 1999, when they followed a Super Bowl season by going 5-11.