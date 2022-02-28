Chamber Day Volunteers Being Recruited

Volunteers are now being recruited for one of the most popular events that is held by the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce.

Chamber Day, which is the organizations annual visit of local businessowners and decision makers is March 31.

Chamber president Glen Brewer says after visiting with local businessowners and decision makers, there is a reception at Allen Honda.

Register for the March 31st event online at bcschamber.org.

Click below for comments from Glen Brewer on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, February 22, 2022.