Chairman Of The Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority Responds To Public Comments About The Proposal To Increase Vehicle Registration Fees

Public speakers at the September 20 Brazos County commission meeting included two opponents to the November election referendum asking Brazos County voters to approve a $10 dollar increase in vehicle registration fees to provide funding for transportation projects through the Brazos County regional mobility authority (RMA).

WTAW news director Bill Oliver asked RMA chairman Barry Moore to respond to the public speakers and ask other questions regarding the purpose of the RMA.

