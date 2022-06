The Boston Celtics now hold a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals following Wednesday night’s 116-100 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Jaylen Brown finished with 27 points in the win.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry scored a game-high 31 points for Golden State.

The two-time MVP had to exit the game early after suffering a foot injury. His status for Friday’s Game 4 is still to be determined.