Celebrate the Fourth of July Safely with these Fireworks Safety Tips

If you’re planning to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, here are some reminders from College Station Fire Department’s Public Information Officer, Stuart Marrs.

“If you’re going to be using fireworks outside of the city limits, always have adult supervision. I think that is one of the most important things to remember,” says Marrs.

Marrs says you should never re-light a dud firework.

“Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in water. And it’s a good practice to take all the firework trash at the end of the night and soak it in water,” says Marrs.

Marrs also reminds people alcohol, drugs and fireworks don’t mix.

“What we see are careless, little burns where we people pick up something that is too hot, or a lot of sparkler injuries. It is just a bad combination,” adds Marrs.

A reminder that fireworks are illegal in the city limits of College Station and Bryan.

