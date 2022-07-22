Caruso Court dedication ceremony set for July 30

The city-owned basketball court in College Station’s Castlegate Park will be dedicated as “Alex Caruso Court” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. The College Station City Council approved the naming of the court last year.

Caruso, who plays for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, grew up down the street and first honed his skills on the Castlegate Court. After starring at A&M Consolidated High School and Texas A&M, Caruso became the first College Station-bred athlete to be part of a professional team championship when he helped the Los Angeles Lakers capture the 2020 NBA title.

Joining Caruso as speakers will be Mayor Karl Mooney, former A&M basketball radio analyst Al Pulliam, and former A&M Consolidated High School Coach Rick German. Legendary A&M radio broadcaster Dave South will serve as master of ceremonies. Admission is free.