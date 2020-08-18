Candidates Are Set For November B/CS City Council And School Board Elections

Nine of the ten Bryan/College Station city council and school board elections this November will involve contested races.

On the last day of filing, a second person is seeking the Bryan city council single member district two seat. Retired accountant Jonna Schreiber joins businessowner Bobby Gutierrez in seeking the position being vacated by Greg Owens due to term limits.

The only uncontested local race is for one of the two seats on the College Station school board. Board vice president Geralyn Nolan, who is seeking a second term, is running unopposed.

Eight of the nine contested races have two candidates. Three people are seeking one of the four College Station city council seats.

Voter registration continues through October 5.

College Station council place 1 candidates for a two year term are Bob Brick and Jason Cornelius.

College Station council place 3 candidates for a four year term are Dell Seiter and Linda Harvell.

College Station council place 5 candidates for a four year term are Craig Regan, Brian Alg, and John Nichols.

And the candidates in the special runoff for the remaining year of an unexpired term in College Station council place 4 are Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra.

College Station ISD place 6 candidates are Thomas Hall and Tammie Preston-Phillips. Running unopposed for place 7 is Geralyn Nolan.

Bryan ISD place 2 candidates are Ebony Peterson and Julie Harlin. BISD place 6 candidates are David Stasny and Deidra Davis.

Bryan city council single member district 3 candidates are Bobby Gutierrez and Jonna Schreiber. Bryan council single member district four candidates are Doris Machinski and Flynn Adcock.

Update, August 14, 2020:

Filing activity this November’s Bryan/College Station elections resumed Thursday after an absence of more than two weeks.

There are contested races for both available seats on the Bryan school board. The latest to file for the single member district two seat is Ebony Peterson. She is a student who is also the mother of two children who are 12 and 19 years old. Peterson is seeking the seat now held by Julie Harlin, who is running for re-election.

There will also be at least one local race with three candidates. The latest to file for College Station city council is Craig Regan. The self-employed businessman is seeking the four year term now held by John Nichols, who is running for re-election. The third candidate is Brian Alg.

Monday is the deadline to file for B/CS city council and school board positions.

Update July 29, 2020:

There will be at least one contested race for Bryan city council in this November’s election. Filing Wednesday for the single member district four seat is the current chairman of the BTU board and Texas A&M Agrilife economist Flynn Adcock. His opponent is retired social worker Doris Machinski.

There will also be at least one contested race for College Station school board. Filing Tuesday for the CSISD board seat being vacated by president Michael Schaefer is Tammie Preston-Phillips. She will be running against Thomas Hall.

Every position in this November’s local election now has at least one candidate. That’s after Bryan school board vice president Julie Harlin filed for a second term.

Update July 23, 2020:

All three College Station city councilmembers running for re-election this November have opponents. Economic consultant Brian Alg has filed for the four year term now held by John Nichols.

And the first person has filed for an upcoming vacancy on the College Station school board. Thomas Hall is seeking the position being vacated by Michael Schaefer.

Update July 22, 2020:

There will be at least one contested race for Bryan school board this November. That’s after at-large member David Stasny filed Wednesday to seek an 11th term. He is opposed by Deidra Davis.

And the first candidate has filed for the Bryan city council’s single member district four seat, which becomes vacant due to term limits. Doris Machinski is a retired social worker.

Update July 21, 2020:

A Texas A&M instructional assistant professor is the first to file for one of two openings on the Bryan ISD school board. Deidra Davis is seeking the BISD at-large seat held by David Stasny, who is finishing his tenth term.

The second day of filing for this November’s local elections generates a second contested race for College Station city council. The organizer of a recent community forum on justice system police issues, Jason Cornelius, filed Tuesday for the two year seat held by Bob Brick, who is seeking re-election.

Original story July 20, 2020:

The filing period has started for November’s city council and school board elections.

College Station voters will be deciding four at-large seats on the city council. Place one councilman Bob Brick has filed for re-election to a two year term. Place three councilwoman Linda Harvell has filed for re-election to a four year term. She is opposed by mortgage banker Dell Seiter. Place five councilman John Nichols has filed for re-election to a four year term. And there is the twice-delayed runoff to fill the unexpired term of the place four seat between Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra.

The Bryan city council will have two new single district members. That’s because Greg Owens and Mike Southerland are not eligible to seek re-election due to term limits. Filing for the single member district (SMD) three seat now held by Owens is Bobby Gutierrez, who is a member of Bryan’s planning and zoning commission and the Bryan Business Council. As of Monday, no one has filed for the SMD four seat held by Southerland.

There are two positions for College Station ISD school board, which is composed of all at-large members. Vice-president Geralyn Nolan has filed for re-election. No one has filed for the position currently held by president Michael Schaefer, who previously announced he would not seek re-election.

As of Monday, no one filed for two positions on the Bryan ISD school board. Those are the seats now held by SMD two member and board vice president Julie Harlin and member at large David Stasny.

The filing period continues through August 17.