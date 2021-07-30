BVAAM Celebrates 15 Years and Launches New Campaign

The Brazos Valley African American Museum (BVAAM) is celebrating 15 years in the community with a birthday party this Saturday.

Matthew LeBlanc, board member, says BVAAM is also announcing a new campaign, The 500.

“We are asking 500 people in the Brazos Valley to step up and commit to donating $10 a month to the museum for the next year,” says LeBlanc.

LeBlanc says if the campaign is successful, the museum can hire a director.

“Having a director who can work with our curator to continue to ensure that we are bringing in and creating quality, top level exhibits is very important,” says LeBlanc.

LeBlanc says if you cannot commit to being one of The 500, singular donations are also greatly appreciated.

Saturday’s celebration at the museum is from 1-3 p.m.

Click HERE to find out more about The 500 campaign.

Click below to hear Matthew LeBlanc visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber:

Listen to “BVAAM celebrates 15th birthday and launches new campaign” on Spreaker.

Click below to hear BVAAM’s Hendrix Broussard visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia on The Infomaniacs:

Listen to “Brazos Valley African American Museum Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.