Brazos County commissioners Tuesday morning approved a burn ban for unincorporated areas.

That’s after deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware reported Brazos County’s drought index rating was 691 out of a possible 800.

Ware also said two of the county’s four fire department chiefs recommended the ban and two did not.

Ware, county judge Duane Peters, and commissioner Steve Aldrich agreed that the ban might also bring the necessary rain to ease drought conditions.

Click below for comments during the November 24, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting. Speakers include Jason Ware, Duane Peters, and commissioners Russ Ford, Irma Cauley, Nancy Berry, and Steve Aldrich.

Listen to “Burn ban approved for unincorporated areas of Brazos County” on Spreaker.