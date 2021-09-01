Burleson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Visits About Returning To Work After Being Shot

Burleson County sheriff’s office chief deputy John Pollock returned to work Monday, two weeks after he was shot in the jaw while serving an arrest warrant.

Pollock says his jaw is wired shut for another six weeks after his mandible was shattered.

He says going to the office on a part time basis is part of his recovery. And he says he is paying attention to his mental health; thanking his wife, children, and all those who have called and texted him.

Click below for comments from John Pollock, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Burleson County chief deputy returns to work two weeks after being shot” on Spreaker.

Original story:

The Burleson County sheriff’s office chief deputy is back at work, two weeks after he was shot.

John Pollock sent a news release Tuesday morning identifying two other suspects in an armed robbery earlier this month near Somerville Lake off FM 60 at the Dollar General store.

Arrest warrants have been issued for an unidentified 15 year old and for 18 year old Jayshua Hedge of Houston.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burleson County sheriff’s office at 979-567-4343.

Pollock’s news release stated that their investigation has included assistance by the Somerville and Caldwell police departments, Texas park rangers, and the Texas department of public safety.