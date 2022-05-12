UPDATE: Details Of Burleson County Manhunt Ending With The Suspect’s Capture

The Burleson County sheriff’s office manhunt for a man wanted on an out of state warrant ended with his capture Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office Facebook page stated that 47 year old Todd Wangler was in custody Thursday at 9:45 a.m.

This was six hours after the search was suspended after all leads were exhausted.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search that began Wednesday and for part of Wednesday evening focused in the Chriesman area off of FM 308 near the Burleson County/Milam county line.

News release from the Burleson County sheriff’s office:

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Texas Rangers, obtained information that fugitive Todd Allen Wangler White/Male Date of Birth 07/19/1974 was possibly in the Burleson County area. Wangler was wanted by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for multiple charges. Wangler was being sought by the United States Marshals Service on the Florida charges.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM investigators learned that Wangler was possibly in the area of the 9400 Block of CR 333. Information was obtained that Wangler had fled this area on foot, prior to law enforcement’s arrival with a small handgun and stated he would not go to jail “without a fight.” Wangler’s criminal history indicated he had a violent past. TCDJ tracking dogs and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter were called to assist in locating Wangler. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office utilized the reverse-911 system to notify residents within a five (5) mile radius of efforts to locate Wangler. A social media post on Facebook was also utilized which included Wangler’s photograph.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM a possible sighting of Wangler was reported in the Chriesman area near CR 308 and CR 315. After confirming specific information from eyewitnesses, search efforts were shifted to the CR 308 area. The reverse-911 system was again utilized notifying residents within a five (5) mile radius of the area of CR 308. TDCJ tracking dogs and the DPS helicopter were utilized in the search of this area. At approximately 3:45 AM after all possible leads were exhausted and Wangler’s track was lost the search was suspended.

On May 12, 2022 at daybreak multiple Burleson County Sheriff’s Office units began to patrol the area of CR 308 near the last sighting. At approximately 8:30 AM a resident sighted Wangler walking in a pasture in the 600 Block CR 308. A Burleson County Sheriff’s Investigator also spotted Wangler from across a pasture entering into a wooded area within two minutes of the resident’s initial report. Wangler was taken into custody a 9:45 AM in the 600 Block of CR 308.

As a part of this investigation a semi-automatic handgun was recovered along the railroad tracks near CR 308 @ CR 315. This investigation is ongoing to determine if anyone knowingly assisted Wangler while in Burleson County.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Caldwell Police Department, Texas Department of Corrections, Bryan Fire Marshals and the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the search for and capture of Todd Allen Wangler. We would also like to thank our citizens for their partnership and support.

All charges are out St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Florida:

Charge #1 Sexual Battery of a Victim 18 Years of Age or Older by a Perpetrator 18 Years of Age or Older. *Domestic Violence*

Charge #2 Battery by Strangulation *Domestic Violence*

Charge #3 Battery *Domestic Violence*

Charge #4 False Imprisonment *Domestic Violence*