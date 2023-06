An ATV crash in rural Burleson County between Snook and Cooks Point has claimed the life of a 12 year old.

Burleson County sheriff’s deputies responded Monday just before 10 a.m. to the Tunis community.

The crash took place on private property off county road 249.

The driver who died was identified as Keshun Anthony Williams.

The sheriff’s office criminal investigations division is looking into the circumstances of the crash and the cause of death.