Gary Miller, BTU’s General Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about this year’s mild winter, service statistics, long term planning, activity at RELLIS, rate structure, operations at Lake Bryan, progress at BTU’s new office building, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

