BTU Review Of February’s Winter Storm During A Joint Meeting Of The Bryan City Council And BTU Board

BTU customers will not shoulder the $27 million dollar deficit related to getting electricity during February’s winter storm.

BTU general manager Gary Miller told a joint meeting of his board and the Bryan city council on July 13 that they had $187 million dollars in costs, while generating revenue of $160 million.

The city of Bryan’s chief financial officer told the council and the BTU board they will be asked at the end of the summer to pay the $27 million in cash from unrestricted funds.

All four of BTU’s power plants generated electricity without interruption during the winter storm in what Miller described as a once in a thousand year event.

Over 1,500 switching operations performed during the event, compared to a normal number of 20 switching events.

Miller also reported no injuries or incidents.

And he told the council there is money in BTU’s budgets for the next three years to continue weatherization efforts.

