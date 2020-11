BTU customers are reporting another phone scam is making the rounds.

BTU energy accounts supervisor Meagan Brown says the scam is coming from a toll free number.

Brown reminds customers they don’t call demanding payment. And BTU doesn’t have toll free numbers.

Customers with questions can call the BTU office or they can check their account status at BTU’s website.

Click below for comments from Meagan Brown, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.