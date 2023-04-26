BTU Logo On A Vehicle That Is NOT A BTU Vehicle Used In Crimes Being Investigated In Grimes And Madison Counties

BTU goes to social media to set the record straight on a possible vehicle used in crimes in Grimes and Madison counties.

A BTU spokeswoman tells WTAW news that a BTU decal appears to be on a vehicle associated with burglaries and criminal trespassing.

BTU says the vehicle is not theirs, and they are working to determine how someone obtained the decal.

Additionally, BTU’s social media reminds customers and property owners that they make efforts to notify customers of planned maintenance or construction by placing door hangers.

And BTU crews wear uniforms with BTU logos and carry an identification badge.