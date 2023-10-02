Bryan Woman Who Pleaded Guilty To Dragging A Bryan Police Officer In 2010 Is Sentenced To Prison

In March of 2010, a Bryan woman driving away in an attempt to avoid being arrested dragged a Bryan police officer.

In April of 2011, a jury convicted her of aggravated assault of a public servant and was placed on ten years probation.

In 2017, the probation agreement was modified after violations.

In January 2023, the district attorney’s office filed a second motion to revoke probation.

On August 28th, the woman admitted to 30 violations of the latest probation agreement.

Last Thursday (September 28), 42 year old Demetrice Nelms was sentenced to two years in prison for injuring the BPD officer 13 and a half years ago.

18 of the 30 violations were failing to report for drug and alcohol testing.