Bryan Woman Convicted Of DWI Twice This Year Among Weekend DWI Arrests By Local Law Enforcement

Weekend drunk driving arrests by local law enforcement includes a Bryan woman who was convicted of her first DWI in August and her second in October.

That’s according to the College Station police arrest report from the officer who stopped a car Saturday night after seeing the car run a red light at Texas and Harvey.

31 year old Kevionne Jefferson was also charged with disorderly conduct for vulgar and profane language while in the emergency room waiting for a blood alcohol test.

Jefferson was released from jail Sunday after posting bonds totaling $8,300 dollars.