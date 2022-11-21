Bryan Woman Convicted Of DWI Twice This Year Among Weekend DWI Arrests By Local Law Enforcement

November 21, 2022 Bill Oliver
WTAW 1620 94.5 Drunk Driving Featured

Photo of Kevionne Jefferson from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Photo of Kevionne Jefferson from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Weekend drunk driving arrests by local law enforcement includes a Bryan woman who was convicted of her first DWI in August and her second in October.

That’s according to the College Station police arrest report from the officer who stopped a car Saturday night after seeing the car run a red light at Texas and Harvey.

31 year old Kevionne Jefferson was also charged with disorderly conduct for vulgar and profane language while in the emergency room waiting for a blood alcohol test.

Jefferson was released from jail Sunday after posting bonds totaling $8,300 dollars.