Bryan Texas Utilities Update on WTAW

Meagan Brown, BTU Energy Account Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the impact of rising gas prices, their new headquarters, Lake Bryan, solar panels, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
