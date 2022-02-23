Bryan Softball Coach Enrique Luna no Longer With BISD

Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna is no longer with BISD.

The story was first reported by The Eagle.

Athletics Director Janice Williamson confirmed Luna’s termination to WTAW, and says the move was a “personnel issue”.

Luna had served as the Lady Vikings head coach since 2007, leading the program to over 300 wins and a berth in the 6A regional finals last year. The team is 6-2 to begin the 2022 season.

Bryan assistant and former A&M Consolidated coach Billy Hicks will serve as interim head coach.