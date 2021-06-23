Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards Return To A Luncheon Ceremony

Wednesday marked the return of a luncheon ceremony for the Bryan Rotary 10 business performance awards.

Since 1994, the Bryan Rotary Club and its sponsors recognize Brazos County’s ten fastest growing small companies, based on sales increases by percentage during the last three years.

A qualified applicant must be an independent, privately held corporation, proprietorship or partnership that has been in business at least five years. The business headquarters must be located in Brazos County, have had sales of more than $50,000 but less than $25 million in fiscal 2016, and show a five year sales history with an increase from 2018-2020. Franchises are not eligible.

The 2020 list is:

1. 302.74% Blackrock Builders LP

2. 221.18% Frogslayer LLC

3. 186.54% CR Systems Inc./Aggieland Roofing

4. 101.58% Impact Group Marketing

5. 93.69% SmartCompliance Corporation

6. 76.94% Stafford Barrett Commercial Brokerage

7. 39.22% SZH (Singleton, Zimmer, Haliburton) Architecture

8. 29.31% Water to Wine Productions

9. 25.39% FlagShip Custom Homes

10. 24.20% George’s Paint and Body

Two other awards are presented. The recipient of the ANCO Insurance award for lifetime business achievement was Sterling Auto Group. And the recipient of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Launch award was Bondwell Technologies.

The retiring president of ANCO Insurance, Kathy Gregory was named a honorary member of the Bryan Rotary Club.

The luncheon’s featured speaker was the former dean of the Texas A&M Mays Business School, Dr. Eli Jones. His remarks reviewed the success of businesses during the pandemic.

Click below for remarks from the June 23, 2021 Bryan Rotary 10 awards luncheon. Speakers include emcee Mike Alexander, Eli Jones, award presenter Tom Turbiville, and the chairman of the awards program Cameron Comire.

