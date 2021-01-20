Bryan Police Thanks For Neighborhood Assistance During A Six Hour Gunfire Investigation

Bryan police thank the neighborhood where officers set up a command post following gunfire that was reported just before 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Ryan Bona says gunfire hit a car, but missed the three occupants.

Six hours after the gunfire near the intersection of South College, Old College, and Pleasant, an arrest was made without incident.

23 year old Jacquez Punchard of Bryan is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $400,000 dollars following his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bona says Punchard lived with one of the victims.

The driver of the targeted vehicle trying to drive away struck a tree. No one was injured.

Bona says neighborhood residents “were very cooperative, very helpful”, “especially in a sensitive incident like this.”

Bona was offered a chair, food, and water while he was part of a BPD turnout that also included the criminal investigations division, the tactical response team, the crisis negotiation unit, and support staff.

Click below for comments from Ryan Bona, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Bryan police thank neighborhood residents for their assistance during a six hour gunfire investigation” on Spreaker.