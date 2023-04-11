Bryan Police Responding To A Bar Disturbance Arrest A Navasota Man On Multiple Charges

A Navasota man is arrested on multiple charges following a Saturday afternoon disturbance at a Bryan bar.

According to Bryan police arrest reports, 9-1-1 dispatchers overheard a customer threatening employees and using offensive language.

The dispatchers also reported the customer was left behind by those he was with.

29 year old Thomas Devona, who was initially arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct language, was later charged with striking three customers…two men and a woman.

While he was placed in a patrol vehicle, Devona is charged with slamming his forehead into the side of an officer’s head.

He is also charged with giving a false name and resisting arrest.

Devona was released from jail Easter Sunday after posting bonds totaling $33,000 dollars.