Bryan police respond to two weekend reports of gunfire.

A BPD spokesman says officers went Sunday (March 3) to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Wildflower between Briarcrest and Boonville. Officers were told that a resident shot a pit bull who was charging to attack the resident. The resident was not injured.

Monday (March 4) around three a.m., officers were sent to Silver Hill Road south of the RELLIS campus. Officers were told that two people went to an isolated area to test a gun. Officers found no evidence that shots were fired at any people or structures. That incident remains under investigation.