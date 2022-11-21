Bryan Police Report Six People Inside An Apartment Were Not Hit By Gunfire

Bryan police responding to a report of gunfire inside an apartment leads to a Washington County man going to the Brazos County jail for the second time this year.

20 year old Glennward Jackson Jr. of Chappell Hill was charged with disorderly conduct.

The BPD arrest report states six people were in the apartment.

No one was struck by an undisclosed number of shots.

Jackson, who denies firing a gun, was out on bond following his arrest in January and a grand jury indictment last month on a charge of setting fire to a Bryan apartment in July of 2020.

Jackson, who was booked on the new charge last Thursday, remained in jail Monday afternoon in lieu of a $3,000 dollar bond.