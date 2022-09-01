Bryan police report a wrong way bicyclist was struck by a car before sunrise Thursday morning.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and the bicycle had a headlight that was operating at the time of the collision.

According to BPD social media, officers responded at 5:50 a.m. to the intersection of Shiloh Avenue and Stone City Drive. This is in northwest Bryan inside the Brazos County industrial park.

The intersection was cleared shortly after nine a.m.

The driver of the car has cooperated as BPD continues its investigation.