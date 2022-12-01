Bryan Police Report A 19 Year Old Homicide Victim Died Of A Gunshot Wound

Bryan police announce a homicide victim who was found on Wednesday died of a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 19 year old David Lopez of Bryan.

Lopez was found by someone who knew him, inside a home in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue.

BPD continues its investigation.

Original story, November 30 2022

Bryan police is conducting a homicide investigation.

A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that an adult man was found dead in his home Wednesday morning by someone who knew the victim.

The spokesman says that there is evidence of a homicide, an autopsy will be done, and the victim’s identity is expected to be released on Thursday.

The only other information from BPD social media is to avoid the area of the 2200 block of Cavitt. That is a block south of the intersection of Cavitt and Carson and between Texas and South College.