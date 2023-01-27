Bryan Police Make Two Arrests Following A Pair Of Friday Morning Armed Robberies

Suspects in two armed robberies in Bryan Friday morning are in jail.

Bryan police report 17 year old Daniel Salazar-Rivera and 18 year old Jaquarious Ford are accused of taking unidentified valuables at gunpoint on Clear Leaf Drive behind Jane Long school and on Commerce Street north of Henderson Park.

No one was injured.

Both men are also jailed on charges from the Texas juvenile justice department.

And Ford is held on charges from last year of evidence tampering and possessing a controlled substance.