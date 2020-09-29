Bryan police make an arrest on arson and stabbing charges.

This is after officers responded to a westside apartment complex Saturday morning.

According to the arrest report, a man told officers he locked himself inside a closet and says he was stabbed by a knife that his wife stuck through the door jamb.

The husband also says his wife shoved a lit candlestick between the door jamb and the door that ignited clothing.

The husband refused medical treatment for what the arrest report described as deep lacerations to his right knee and near his left shoulder and neck.

The husband said he put out the fire, which burned some clothing.

32 year old Tanesha Ford, who was arrested on charges of arson and family violence related aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was released from jail Monday after posting bonds totaling $22,000 dollars.