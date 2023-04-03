Bryan Police Make An Arrest After Waiting Six Months For The Results Of Fingerprint Samples

Bryan police wait for more than six months to get the results of fingerprints from a DPS crime lab to identify who took a SUV last August.

The man who was arrested, 17 year old Tavares Lyles of Bryan, has been in jail since last September where is he awaiting six trials.

According to BPD’s arrest report, Lyles also stole three guns and evaded arrest when he was in possession of the stolen SUV.

Online court records state that six weeks after those thefts, Lyles is accused of aggravated sexual assault.

Lyles has also been indicted in a second vehicle theft, a second evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

Lyles is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling 103 thousand dollars.