Bryan Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shootings And Stabbing

The last two weeks of December, Bryan police responded to six shootings. Two more took place on Saturday. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that a home was struck by an undisclosed number of shots Saturday morning east of Haswell Park. More than $2,500 dollars of damage took place on Freeman Avenue in a shooting that investigators believe was not random. Saturday afternoon, more gunfire that also appears not to be random struck a person north of Midtown Park. The person who was shot on Duncan Avenue was transported for treatment of a non-life threatening injury and released.

Two people were stabbed in downtown Bryan Saturday just after 1 a.m.. Bryan police is looking for someone the victims did not know, who committed the stabbings during an altercation on Main Street near 23rd. Both victims were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.