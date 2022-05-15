Bryan Police Investigating Gunfire That Sent Two People To The Hospital

Bryan police is investigating gunfire early Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. Sunday to a home on Anita Street, between Henderson Park and the Boys and Girls Club.

One person at the scene was taken to the hospital.

A second person arrived at a hospital by personal vehicle that investigators believe was involved in the shooting.

BPD tweets did not disclose the condition of those who were shot.

No arrests have been made, and investigators believe this was not a random incident.