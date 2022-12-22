Bryan Police Investigating A Fourth Report Of Gunfire In Five Days

Bryan police is investigating the fourth report of gunfire in five days.

Wednesday around two a.m., officers responded to a house being hit by an undisclosed number of shots.

No one was injured from the gunfire on Westwood Main, which is south of Villa Maria and west of Harvey Mitchell.

A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News the four shootings since Saturday do not appear to be random.

Gunfire on Saturday and Sunday resulted in people going to the hospital. And gunfire on Monday resulted in one person being treated at the scene.